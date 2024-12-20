Updated Card For CZW Cage of Death XII

CZW airs their Cage of Death XII event tomorrow, and an updated card is online. CZW has announced the following card for the show, which streams live from Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday at 7 PM ET on IWTV:

* Cage Of Death: Judge Joe Dred vs. Mickie Knuckles

* CZW World Heavyweight Championship Match: KENTA vs. Eran Ashe vs. Desean Pratt

* Ultraviolent 4-Way Match: Dr. Redacted vs. Dimitri Alexandrov vs. JJ Allin vs. Tarzan Duran

* CZW Tag Team Championship Match: Post Game (c) vs. Milk Chocolate

* Wired Championship Number One Contendership Gauntlet Match: Competitors TBA

* Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado

* Richard Adonis vs. Griffin McCoy

* Pretty Magic vs. Legal Spark

* Nick Gage returns to CZW