Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced additional matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite during tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Former ROH Champion

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

* AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash

* Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Saraya