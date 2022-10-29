wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-2-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW announced additional matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite during tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Former ROH Champion
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir
* AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash
* Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Saraya

