wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW announced additional matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite during tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TNT:
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Former ROH Champion
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir
* AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash
* Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Saraya
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
- Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots