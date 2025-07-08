– Speaking to The Maggie & Perloff Show this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked how AEW will deal with the Texas heat for this weekend’s All In Texas event, which is being held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. Khan appeared to confirm that the stadium’s retractable roof will be closed this weekend.

The exchange with Tony Khan on the issue was posted on social media by Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert. Perloff commented, “Tony, I looked at my weather app. It’s not going to be so, so super-hot, but it’s definitely going to be warm, not necessarily for the fans, are going to be sweating a lot here.” Khan quicky chimed in, stating, “There’s a roof!” So, it looks like the roof will be closed at this weekend’s event.

AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.