Steve Blackman Reflects On Being Considered Tough, Sometimes Thinks About In-Ring Return

Steve Blackman recently opened up about his reputation for being tough and whether he’s considered an in-ring return. The WWE alumnus touched on the topics in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see some highlights below:

On looking like he could still wrestle: “Sometimes I feel good, especially after my second neck operation. I don’t have those headaches all day, every day, where I sit there and just do this, because I had four bone spurs digging in nerves in my neck. So every time I’d land or move, it was like pencil points digging in. So once I had those removed, [I used to] sit there all day just trying to find a spot where I could sit in where it wasn’t jagging me. So now that that’s been fixed, some days I feel good. I’m like, Man, I could go out there and do a couple matches. It crosses my mind.”

On wrestlers saying he was the toughest in the locker room: “I appreciate that. I will say this. There’s a lot of tough guys in WWF. When you look at the size and speed of most of the guys, most guys that played football, wrestled, have that athletic ability. Most of them have the ability to hold their own. It’s just how hard they want to go. One thing with me I always had in my head. When they say that I never cared who it was, if there’s a problem, I don’t care who you are, we’re going to go. And that’s just the way I’ve always looked at it. If you don’t like me and I have a problem with you, we’ll do it every single day, I just don’t care. It happens. You know, it’s happened before, but that’s one thing, no matter who it is, I don’t care if you got a problem, just walk up, lace your shoes up and let’s go.”