Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling

Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:

* Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

* Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* Also appearing: Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiners, Kane & more