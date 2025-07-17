Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary

TNA has an updated card for Slammiversary following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card for the show, which takes place on July 20th and airs on PPV, below:

Main Card

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* TNA Knockouts & NXT Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Leon Slater

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

* Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

* Darkstate vs. Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC

* Real1 & Zilla Fatu appear representing 4th Rope Wrestling

Countdown To Slammiversary

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration