Updated Card For Next Month’s UWN TV Taping

The United Wrestling Network has announced an updated card for the UWN TV taping taking place next month in Oxnard, California. The UWN announced the latest lineup for the show, which takes place on June 3rd. You can see the lineup for the show below and get tickets here.

* UWN World Champion Danny Limelight open challenge with the Title on the line

* UWN TV Champion “Main Event” Evan Daniels vs. Zicky Dice

* UWN World Tag Team Champions The Wolf Zaddies vs. Evantourage

* WWE ID Showcase Jordan Oasis vs. Gal

* Brandon Cutler vs. Auron West

* Brittnie Brooks vs. Alex Gracia

* Fidel Bravo vs. Ray Jaz

* Jordan Cruz vs. Mathias

* Buddy Royal vs. Hex + more talent will be in action