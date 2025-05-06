wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Backlash
WWE has an updated card for this weekend’s Backlash following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place Saturday night and airs live on Peaock and Netflix internationally:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch
* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta
* Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
