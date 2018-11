Updated Cards For EVOLVE 115 & EVOLVE 116

Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 115 & EVOLVE 116 events. 411’s EVOLVE 115 preview is at this link…

EVOLVE 115 (Friday at 8PM ET)

* EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner vs. Kassius Ohno

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

* Mustafa Ali vs. DJZ

* SHINE Champion Allysin Kay vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* Four Way Freestyle: Harlem Bravado vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff

EVOLVE 116 (Saturday at 7PM ET)

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff.

* WWN Champion JD Drake vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Harlem Bravado

* Mustafa Ali vs. Darby Allin

* Kassius Ohno vs. Shane Strickland

* EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner vs. Anthony Henry

* Freelance Champion Isaias Velazquez vs. GPA

* Jason Kincaid vs. Josh Briggs