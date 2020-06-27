Updated Extreme Rules: The Horror Show Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 19th and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross