Updated Extreme Rules: The Horror Show Card
June 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 19th and airs live on WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
