Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday’s AEW Big Business

March 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Big Business AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

After tonight’s AEW Collision, two matches were added to the ‘Big Business’ edition of Dynamite next Wednesday on TBS. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M and PAC will battle the Elite. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho and HOOK team up against the Gates of Agony. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
* Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks
* Darby Allin vs. Jay White
* Willow Nightingale vs. Riho
* Chris Jericho & HOOK vs. The Gates of Agony

