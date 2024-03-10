Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday’s AEW Big Business

After tonight’s AEW Collision, two matches were added to the ‘Big Business’ edition of Dynamite next Wednesday on TBS. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M and PAC will battle the Elite. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho and HOOK team up against the Gates of Agony. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

* Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

* Darby Allin vs. Jay White

* Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

* Chris Jericho & HOOK vs. The Gates of Agony