Updated Lineup For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse II
The second show for Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse is set to take place on Saturday night, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the full card for the event below. It airs at 8 PM ET on Club WWN, WWN Live and FITE TV, and a limited number of tickets are available via Eventbrite
The lineup is:
* Anthony Henry vs. Fred Yehi
* BESTies In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Sean Maluta & Ariel Dominguez
* Savannah Evans vs. Lindsay Snow
* JD Drake vs. Joseph Black
* Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt
* Hunter Law vs. Troy Hollywood
