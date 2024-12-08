Updated Lineup For AEW Winter is Coming

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup has been updated for Winter is Coming next week. The finals are set for the AEW Qualifier of the International Women’s Cup. Willow Nightingale defeated Serena Deeb and will now face Jamie Hayter on next week’s Collision.

Dynamite

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay (3 pts) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6 pts)

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Brody King (3 pts) vs. Ricochet (3 pts)

* Dynamite Dozen Ring #1 Contenders Match Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White

Collision

* NJPW x AEW International Women’s Cup Qualifier Final: Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada (4 pts) vs. The Beast Mortos (0 pts)