Updated Lineup For GCW Fight Forever

GCW Fight Forever 24-hour stream kicks off tonight and runs through tomorrow, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the full lineup below for the stream, which stars at 8 PM ET and will benefit independent wrestlers who have been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can donated to the stream here, with $34,294 already raised as of this writing.

Friday

GCW The Wind of God (8 PM)

* Black Pool 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian

* Joey Janela vs. Treehouse Lee

* Myron Reed vs. Brayden Lee

* KTB vs. Matthew Justice

* Nate “Spyder” Webb vs. 1 Called Manders

GCW For The Culture (10 PM)

* PB Smooth vs. Calvin Tankman

* The Rep vs. Faye Jackson and Willow Nightingale

* Camaro Jackson and Mike Outlaw vs. Kings of the District

* AJ Gray vs. Hoodfoot

* Lee Moriarty vs. Saieve Al Sabah vs. Ken Broadway

SATURDAY

GCW Ultraviolent 60 The Death Hour (12 AM)

* Lowlife Louie Ramos vs. Homicide

* Mad Man Pondo vs. Jeff Cannonball

* Shlak vs. Orin Veidt

Jimmy Lloyd’s Up All Night (1 AM)

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie

* The Ugly Ducklings (Colby Corino, Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude) vs. Young Dumb N’ Broke (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor)

* Nolan Edward vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ken Broadway vs. Charles Mason

* Scramble Match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Eli Everfly vs. Lucky 13 vs. JJ Garrett vs. Lucas Riley vs. Brayden Lee

No Peace Underground – Odium (3 AM)

* Bam Sullivan vs. Atticus Cogar

* Orin Veidt vs. Matthew Justice

* The End (Parrow & Odinson) vs. IronBeast (Kyle The Beast & Shane Mercer)

GCW Fight Forever After Dark (4 AM)

* Milk Chocolate vs. Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor

* Catalyst Wrestling Champion Colby Corino vs. Cheeseburger vs. Lucky 13

* Solo Darling vs. Billie Starkz

* Mike Swanson vs. Kerry Awful

GCW Fight Forever After Hours (5 AM)

* Too Hot Steve Scott vs. Kung Fu Janela

* Dani Mo vs. Facade

Freelance Wrestling (6 AM)

* Davey Bang vs. Jacob Dean vs. Trevor Outlaw

* Darius Latrell vs. Storm Grayson

* Angel Escalera vs. August Matthews vs. Koda Hernandez

Glory Pro Wrestling (7 AM)

* GPW Crown of Glory Champion AJ Gray vs. Mike Outlaw

* Besties In The World vs. Hakim Zane (aka Rohit Raju) & Karam

* Juicy Finau vs. 1 Called Manders

Black Label Pro (8 AM)

* Rohit Raju vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestler

* 1 Called Manders vs. Levi Everett

Camp Leapfrog (9 AM)

* 9 vs. 9 Match: The Best Campers Ever vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestling Team

Effy’s Big Gay Block (10 AM)

* Effy vs. illy Dixon

* Devon Monroe vs. The Dark Sheik

* The End (Parrow & Odinson) vs. Oreo Speedwagon (Joshua Wavra & Xavier Faraday)

* Still Life With Apricots and Pears vs. MV Young vs. Ace Perry

* Chris Valentine vs. Jared Evans

* Dillion McQueen vs. Ashton Starr

Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh** (12 PM)

* Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightingale

* Kaia McKenna vs. Holidead

* Faye Jackson vs. Erica Leigh

* Ziggy Haim vs. Brooke Valentine

* Lady Frost vs. Molly McCoy

GCW Ironman Challenge (2 PM)

* Synergy Pro Wrestling Champion Jordan Oliver vs. Tony Deppen – 60 Minute Iron Man Match

44OH!’s What We Want (4 PM)

* Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) vs. Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton

* Gregory Iron’s Open Challenge

* Eddy Only vs. El Drunko

VxS Rockstar Knights (5 PM)

* Homicide vs. Erik Redbeard

* Ken Broadway vs. Gabriel Skye

* Pure Wrestling Rules Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Daniel Garcia

The Wrld on GCW Part 3 (6 PM)

* Chris Dickinson vs. Juicy Finau

* Joey Janela vs. Everett Connors

* G-Raver vs. Cole Radrick

* Rickey Shane Page vs. Starboy Charlie