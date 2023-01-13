Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:

Main Card

* Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event): Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

* Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Moose

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown Pre-Show

* The Death Dollz vs. Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Tasha Steelz

* X Division Scramble: Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. KUSHIDA vs. Mike Jackson