Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite following this week’s Collision. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS:

* Will Ospreay & Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

* AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe

* Zach Gowen vs. Ricochet

* The Hurt Syndicate give MJF an answer

* Skye Blue returns