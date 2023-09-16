Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed a couple of additional matches for next week’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s Smackdown saw the official announcement of Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso for Monday along with Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

* Fallout from Nia Jax’s return