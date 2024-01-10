Updated Lineup For NWA Paranoia

NWA has an updated card for Paranoia following this week’s NWA Powerrr. You can see the latest card for the show, which takes place on January 13th:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Death Match: EC3 vs. Matt Cardona

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Tiffany Nieves

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason vs. Burchill

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. King Bees

* NWA World TV Championship & World Women’s TV Championship Unification Match: Max The Impaler vs. Mims

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals vs. The Slimeballz

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Mecha Wolf

* Anthony Andrews & Zyon vs. The Country Gentlemen

* The Kidz vs. The Miserably Faithful

* Thom Latimer vs. Bryan Idol

* Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0

* Natalia Markova, Taylor Rising & Ruthie Jay vs. Miss Starr, CJ, & Missa Kate

* Eric Smalls vs. Gustavo vs. Rolando