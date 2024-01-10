wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For NWA Paranoia

January 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Paranoia Image Credit: NWA

NWA has an updated card for Paranoia following this week’s NWA Powerrr. You can see the latest card for the show, which takes place on January 13th:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Death Match: EC3 vs. Matt Cardona
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Tiffany Nieves
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason vs. Burchill
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. King Bees
* NWA World TV Championship & World Women’s TV Championship Unification Match: Max The Impaler vs. Mims
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals vs. The Slimeballz
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Mecha Wolf
* Anthony Andrews & Zyon vs. The Country Gentlemen
* The Kidz vs. The Miserably Faithful
* Thom Latimer vs. Bryan Idol
* Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0
* Natalia Markova, Taylor Rising & Ruthie Jay vs. Miss Starr, CJ, & Missa Kate
* Eric Smalls vs. Gustavo vs. Rolando

