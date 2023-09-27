WWE has an updated lineup for NXT No Mercy after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 30th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams

Special Guest Referee: Dragon Lee

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Butch

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. OTM vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

* Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin