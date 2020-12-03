wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT Takeover: WarGames
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network:
* Men’s WarGames Match (Advantage: The Kings of NXT): Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
* Women’s WarGames Match (Advantage: Team Shotzi):Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff
* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
More Trending Stories
- More Reactions To Passing of Pat Patterson: John Cena, Mick Foley, Roman Reigns, Others
- JBL on Coming Up With Idea For Tribute to the Troops, Vince’s Reaction to the Idea
- Eric Bischoff On Being Thrown In Trash By Vince McMahon After RAW GM Firing In 2005, How Idea Came Together
- AEW Winter is Coming Media Call Recap: Tony Khan Says Moxley Not Working Wrestle Kingdom, How WWE Treated Miro, More