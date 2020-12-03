WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match (Advantage: The Kings of NXT): Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Women’s WarGames Match (Advantage: Team Shotzi):Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa