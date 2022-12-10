wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:
Main Card
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society
* ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
Zero Hour
* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
* The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad
