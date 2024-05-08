Michin Comments On Her Win From Last Night’s WWE NXT

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Michin scored a win over Arianna Grace in her first match on the brand in years. During a digital exclusive, Michin commented on her return to NXT and her goal to become champion.

She said: “Listen, I legit took Arianna Grace way too lightly. She brought the fight, and she brought the fight out of me. It felt so good to be in that NXT ring. And to get that dub? Girl, now I can just focus on this tournament.”

When asked about how she’ll prepare for the NXT Women’s North American Combine to crown the first champion, she added: “Well, I can’t spoil secrets now can I? But what I will be doing is studying these girls and let everybody know exactly why they call me Michin. When I was here, I walked so these young kids could run, okay? So they gonna call me OG by the end of this tournament. OG new NXT Women’s North American champion, you feel me?”