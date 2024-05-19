– According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW For The World (FTW) Champion Chris Jericho appears to be well aware of what the fans are thinking and saying about him on line. It appears he’s playing into fan criticisms with his recent storyline, going back to his win over Hook for the FTW Title at Dynasty.

According to the report, Jericho anticipated the heavy boos, “please retire,” and “go home Jericho, go home” chants he received at AEW Dynasty last month. Several people in AEW and people close to Jericho said the reaction at the event played out near exactly to what Jericho reportedly laid out to them in the previous week.

Also, several wrestlers reportedly wondered how Jericho smartened up to the “Jericho Vortex” phrase, which he’s recently been using in his promos. The phrase was previously used in online discussions regarding wrestlers getting roped into feuding or working with Jericho, essentially being sucked into the “Jericho Vortex.” Fightful noted if Jericho was made aware about The Learning Tree stable in TNA, as he’s recently formed a group with Big Bell called The Learning Tree. Richard Holliday is someone else who was using the term “Rarified Air” before, but an answer wasn’t given if Jericho was made aware of both being used in wrestling beforehand.

Additionally, it’s noted that Jericho’s recent alterations to the FTW title were not expected by many, including Taz, the original holder of the FTW Title. The changes were reportedly a surprise to many within AEW. The FTW Title being used in AEW is the same one that was used by Taz in ECW.

As noted, Hook, Bryan Keith, and Katsuyori Shibata won their respective FTW Contender Series matches last night on Collision. They will all now face each other in an FTW Title Elimination Triple Threat Match this Wednesday, May 22 on AEW Dynamite. The winner will go on to face Chris Jericho for the FTW Title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.