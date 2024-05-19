Kip Sabian Asks AEW If It’s Time to Make His Return

– AEW wrestler Kip Sabian celebrates his birthday today, turning 32 years old. AEW sent him some happy birthday wishes, which he responded to later via social media, noting that it might be time for him to make a return soon.

Kip Sabian wrote, “Thanks work, 5 years of these. Think it’s time the future legend comes back right people? 🤔 #SuperbadSZN?”

Sabian last wrestled on the March 6 edition of AEW Rampage over two months ago. He teamed with The Butcher in a losing effort against The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and former friend Trent Beretta). He previously made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019. He beat Sammy Guevara during the pre-show in what was AEW’s first singles matchup.