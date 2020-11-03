wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live, Miranda Alize to Face Heather Monroe
– As noted, United Wrestling Network returns with a new episode of UWN Primetime Live tonight on pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature the debut of Lio Rush and three tournament matches. The show will stream live tonight on FITE TV and PPV.
UWN announced earlier this week that Miranda Alize will be facing Heather Monroe for tonight’s Primetime Live event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The debut of Lio Rush
* Miranda Alize vs. Heather Monroe
* UWN Title Tournament Opening Round Matchup: Fred Rosser vs. Karl Fredericks
* UWN Title Tournament Opening Round Matchup: Mike Bennett vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr
* UWN Title Tournament Opening Round Matchup: Watts vs. Eric Redbeard (fka as Rowan in WWE)
𝓢𝓱𝓮’𝓼 𝓫𝓪𝓬𝓴! @MirandaAlize_ returns to #PrimeTimeLive this Tuesday and she’s got her 👀 set on @Heatherisme.
Order on @FiteTV, @indemand or @DIRECTV. pic.twitter.com/3W2RLivpuu
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 2, 2020
