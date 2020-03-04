Updated Lineup For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden On March 22

The lineup for the upcoming WWE return to Madison Square Garden on March 22 as part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour has been updated. It includes:

*Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.

*DX – Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and X-Pac – will appear.

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

*Eight Man Elimination Tag Team Bout: Seth Rollins & The AOP & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens & Viking Raiders & Aleister Black.

*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits & Ricochet vs. AJ Styles & Gallows & Anderson.

*Also slated to appear are WWE United States Champion Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Bobby Lashley.