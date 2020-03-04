wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden On March 22
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
The lineup for the upcoming WWE return to Madison Square Garden on March 22 as part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour has been updated. It includes:
*Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton.
*DX – Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and X-Pac – will appear.
*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.
*Eight Man Elimination Tag Team Bout: Seth Rollins & The AOP & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens & Viking Raiders & Aleister Black.
*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits & Ricochet vs. AJ Styles & Gallows & Anderson.
*Also slated to appear are WWE United States Champion Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Bobby Lashley.
