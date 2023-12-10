Updated Lineup for TNA Hard to Kill 2024

– Coming out of tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution show, the two main title bouts are now set for next week’s revival of the TNA brand with TNA Hard to Kill 2024.

At Final Resolution, Moose overcame his challenge against Rhino, and he didn’t leave. As a result, Moose will cash in his Feast or Fired briefcase to face Alex Shelley for the TNA World Title at the event.

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace will challenge Trinity the TNA Knockouts World Title as Grace’s Call Your Shot matchup.

TNA Hard to Kill 2024 is scheduled for January 13, 2024 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Here’s the current lineup:

* TNA World Title Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts World Title Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace