Knockouts Title Match Set For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

Trinity will defend the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard To Kill 2024. Friday night’s Turning Point saw Trinity retain the title against Deonna Purrazzo. As a result, she will go on to defend the title against Grace, who had announced that she would cash in her Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match win at Hard to Kill for the Knockouts World Championship.

The announcement reads:

At Bound For Glory, Jordynne Grace outlasted 19 other competitors to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and earn a championship opportunity of her choosing, anyplace, anytime. Moments later, Grace revealed that she would be “calling her shot” for a Knockouts World Title opportunity when TNA Wrestling returns at Hard To Kill LIVE January 13th on pay-per-view. At the time of writing, Trinity is the reigning Knockouts World Champion and the two top Knockouts are set to clash for the first time ever. Who will stand at the top of the Knockouts division when the new era begins at Hard To Kill?

On Saturday, January 13th, TNA Wrestling is back as the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event emanates LIVE from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets go on-sale November 4th at 10am PT on Ticketmaster.com.