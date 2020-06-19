Updated Lineup For WrestlePro Alaska’s Return – Orange Cassidy, DDP, More

WrestlePro Alaska has announced its full set of guests for their return in September including Orange Cassidy and more. The company announced that Orange Cassidy joins a previously-announced lineup of Diamond Dallas Page, Brian Myers, Gangrel, Colt Cabana, Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, Pat Buck, Katarina Leigh as special guests.

