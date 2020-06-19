wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WrestlePro Alaska’s Return – Orange Cassidy, DDP, More
WrestlePro Alaska has announced its full set of guests for their return in September including Orange Cassidy and more. The company announced that Orange Cassidy joins a previously-announced lineup of Diamond Dallas Page, Brian Myers, Gangrel, Colt Cabana, Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, Pat Buck, Katarina Leigh as special guests.
The show is set for September 19th, you can find out more in the below tweet:
*ORANGE CASSIDY DEBUTS AT #wrestleproalaska ON SEPT. 19TH!
Our final guest announcement!
He joins DDP, Brian Myers, Gangrel, Colt Cabana, Joey Janela, Katarina, Marko Stunt, & Pat Buck. All will be available for the 5pm pre-show meet & greet https://t.co/Z7MNJE6erb pic.twitter.com/TNffPGa1Fz
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) June 17, 2020
