Updated Lineup For WWE X AAA Worlds Collide

WWE has an updated lineup for Worlds Collide following this week’s episode of NXT. The lineup for the show, which takes place on June 7th, is below. The show airs live on WWE’s YouTube channel in English and Spanish commentary:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fénix

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown

* Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys