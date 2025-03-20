Updated Lineups For This Weekend’s Episodes Of AEW Collision

AEW has updated lineups for the two episodes of Collision to air this weekend following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the lineups below for the shows, which air Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM ET on TNT:

AEW Collision Saturday

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

& Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Rocky Romero, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe

AEW Collision Sunday

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

* Bandido vs. Johnny TV

* Harley Cameron vs. TBA

* Komander & Hologram vs. Dralistico & The Beast Mortos