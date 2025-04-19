WWE has updated lineups for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Night One

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. New Day

* Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio

Night Two:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta

* Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* Open Challenge: Randy Orton vs. TBA

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles