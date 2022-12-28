wrestling / News
Updated List of Talent For WrestleCon 2023
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
WrestleCon 2023 takes place in Los Angeles in April, and an updated list of talent is set to appear. The convention, which runs from March 30th to April 2nd over WrestleMania 39 weekend, has announced the following guests to appear:
* Bret Hart
* The Young Bucks
* Mick Foley
* Sgt Slaughter
* Kevin Nash
* Lita
* Sabu
* The Tonga Kid
* The Godwins
* Bill Alfonso
* Anna Jay
* Arn Anderson
* Billy Gunn
* Brock Anderson
* Brutus Beefcake
* Britt Baker
* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry
* QT Marshall
* Ron Simmons
* Tessa Blanchard
