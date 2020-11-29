Updated NJPW Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League Standings

NJPW has updated rankings for their of Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League tournaments following today’s night eleven. You can see the updated rankings below and check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.

Best of the Super Junior 27 Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi: 10 points

* Taiji Ishimori: 10 points

* Master Wato: 8 points

* El Desperado: 8 points

* SHO: 8 points

* BUSHI: 6 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi: 6 points

* Robbie Eagles: 4 points

* DOUKI: 0 points

* Yuya Uemura: 0 points

World Tag League Standings

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.: 8 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA: 8 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano: 8 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI: 6 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: 6 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb: 6 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi: 6 points

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay: 6 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens: 4 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: 2 points