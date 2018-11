Updated NJPW Power Struggle Card

Here is the updated card for Saturday’s NJPW Power Struggle event. 411 will have live coverage on Saturday morning, starting at 4AM ET…

* Kazuchka Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Golden Lovers

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Super Junior Tag League Finals: Desperado & Kanemaru vs. BUSHI & Shingo vs. Roppongi 3K

* Rev Pro British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* NEVER Title Match: Champion Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto

* IC Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. EVIL