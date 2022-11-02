wrestling / News
Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Hard Times 3 after tonight’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes on November 12th:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA National Championship Match: Cyon vs. Dak Draper
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars
* NWA World Television Championship Match: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión vs. Hawx Aerie
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino
EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Question Mark vs. Question Mark II
* Voodoo Queen Casket Match: Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova
* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson
* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope
* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD