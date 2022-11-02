Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card

The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Hard Times 3 after tonight’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes on November 12th:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green

* NWA National Championship Match: Cyon vs. Dak Draper

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars

* NWA World Television Championship Match: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión vs. Hawx Aerie

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* Mask vs. Mask Match: Question Mark vs. Question Mark II

* Voodoo Queen Casket Match: Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova

* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope

* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD