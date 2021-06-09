Updated NXT Takeover: In Your House Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: In Your House after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 13th from the Capitol Wrestling Center and airs on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network elsewhere:

* Six-Man Tag Team Winners Take All Match: Bronson Reed & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Million Dollar Championship Ladder Match: Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Championship Fatal Five-Way Match: Karron Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano