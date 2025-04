Updated Owen Hart Tournament Brackets Following AEW Dynamite

The Owen Hart Tournament brackets are updated following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Mercedes Money and Will Ospreay advance to the finals of the women’s and men’s tournaments by defeating Athena and Konosuka Takeshita, respectively.

The updated brackets for the tournaments, which will conclude at AEW Double Or Nothing, are:

Women’s Tournament

Semifinals

* Jamie Hayer vs. Kris Statlander

Finals

* Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayer OR Kris Statlander

Men’s Tournament

Semifinals

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page

Finals

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher OR Hangman Page