wrestling / News
Updated Start Time For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver During Wrestlemania Weekend
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
It was reported last month that WWE will present the latest NXT special, Stand & Deliver, during Wrestlemania weekend. It was specifically said that it would be a matinee show that would happen before night one of Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, the will happen Saturday morning, April 2 at 11 AM. It will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday morning April 2nd from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Local start time of 11am. Long day for fans who will attend Mania that night as well.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’