Updated Start Time For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver During Wrestlemania Weekend

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver

It was reported last month that WWE will present the latest NXT special, Stand & Deliver, during Wrestlemania weekend. It was specifically said that it would be a matinee show that would happen before night one of Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, the will happen Saturday morning, April 2 at 11 AM. It will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

