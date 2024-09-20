Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Grand Slam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including Grand Slam on Wednesday. That event happens at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There are currently 5,121 tickets out. It is possible they’ll get as much as 7,000, which will not be a sellout.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Springfield, MA has 2,270 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on October 2 has 2,360 tickets out.

Collision in Toledo on October 3 has 1,288 tickets out.

Dynamite in Spokane on October 8 has 1,097 tickets out.

WrestleDream in Tacoma on October 12 has 4,684 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Jose on October 16 has 1,710 tickets out.

Collision & Battle of the Belts in Stockton on October 17 has 1,125 tickets out.

Dynamite in Salt Lake City on October 23 has 1,026 tickets out.

Collision in Cedar Rapids on October 26 has 552 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on October 30 has 992 tickets out.

Collision in Philadelphia on November 2 has 1,060 tickets out.

Collision in Providence on November 7 has 952 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 27 has 1,384 tickets out.