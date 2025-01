The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In: Texas on July 12. That event, which happens at Globe Life Field in Arlington, currently has 10,410 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Charlotte has 2,387 tickets out.

Dynamite in Clarksville on January 8 has 1,637 tickets out.

Collision in Athens, GA on January 11 has 1,265 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on January 15 has 943 tickets out.

Collision in Cincinnati on January 16 has 768 tickets out.

Dynamite in Knoxville on January 22 has 1,346 tickets out.

Collision in Jacksonville on January 25 has 1,066 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Huntsville on January 29 has 1,002 tickets out.