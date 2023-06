Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events: Update On Collision After CM Punk Announcement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the debut of Collision on June 17. The event, which happens in Chicago at the United Center, currently has 8,233 tickets out. Since the announcement of Punk last week (May 31), over 1300 tickets have been sold. But they aren’t moving well on other Collision episodes.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 3,971 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on June 21 has 4,989 tickets out.

Collision at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 24 has 1,812 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II on June 25 in Toronto as 12,961 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28 has 3,510 tickets out.

Collision in Hamilton on June 29 (taped for July 1) has 700 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta on July 5 has 4,970 tickets out.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,346 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,358 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,425 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston at the TD Garden on July 19 has 3,791 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 4,148 tickets out.

All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium has 65,745 paid, with a gate of just under $8.3 million.