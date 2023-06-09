The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Des Moines. That show, which includes four Money in the Bank qualifying matches, has 5,573 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on Monday has 5,174 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 16 has 7,055 tickets out.

A live event in Cincinnati on June 17 has 3,781 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on June 18 has 3,042 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 7,994 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lafayette on June 23 has 5,901 tickets out.

A live event in Monroe, LA on June 24 has 2,069 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on June 25 has 3,191 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on June 26 has 5,312 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 6,542 tickets out.

Smackdown at the O2 Arena in London on June 30 is sold out with 17,687 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,701 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 is sold out with 4,834 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on July 3 has 6,003 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 11,203 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 6,508 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 7,123 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 3,854 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,302 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 8,813 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 40,421 tickets out.