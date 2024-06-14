Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Clash at the Castle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow’s Clash at the Castle PPV in Scotland. WWE is reportedly attempting to break their record from Backlash France on May 4 for the largest arena gate in wrestling history. That show had $3.2 million. This one was priced higher, the highest in history for a non-Wrestlemania. The lowest ticket price was $419 at first, then eventually dropped to $316, which is still the highest get-in price in WWE history. There are currently 10,512 people out and the venue can hold 11,119. Tonight’s Smackdown in the same venue has 9,704 tickets out and isn’t priced as high. On the secondary market, there were three sets of tickets for $431.36, the highest get-in price for wrestling ever. For Smackdown, there are less than thirty tickets available with a get-in price of $308.48.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 7,575. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Chicago on June 21 has 12,427 tickets out.

A live event in Bloomington, IL on June 22 has 3,448 tickets out.

A live event in Kalamazoo, MI on June 2 has 3,439 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on June 24 has 8,902 tickets out.

Smackdown in Madison Square Garden on June 28 has 14,159 tickets out, and it will likely sell out.

RAW in Boston on July 1 has 8,497 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on July 5 has 15,017 tickets out.

Money in the Bank on July 6 in Toronto is nearly sold out with 16,572 tickets out.

NXT Heatwave in Toronto on July 7 has 8,000 tickets out.

RAW in Ottawa on July 8 has 6,845 tickets out.

Smackdown in Worcester, MA on July 12 has 5,279 tickets out.

RAW in Dayton on July 15 has 5,394 tickets out.

Smackdown in Omaha on July 19 has 6,961 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on July 22 has 4,929 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on July 29 has 9,502 tickets out.

Summerslam in Cleveland on August 3 has 46,260 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on August 5 has 6,662 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on August 9 has 6,687 tickets out.

RAW in Austin on August 12 has 10,795 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on August 16 has 7,370 tickets out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on August 17 has 2,436 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on August 18 has 2,944 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington DC on August 23 has 8,323 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on August 26 has 5,317 tickets out.