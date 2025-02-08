wrestling / News
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber 2025 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Three More TBD
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Three More TBD
More Trending Stories
- Update on Creative Plans For Drew McIntyre on WWE Smackdown Brand
- Jey Uso Says He Didn’t Expect ‘Yeet’ To Take Off The Way It Has
- CM Punk On The Experience Of Doing WWE Press Conferences, Says ‘It’s A Shoot’
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way