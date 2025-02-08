Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber 2025 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Three More TBD

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Three More TBD