wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Extreme Rules following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
