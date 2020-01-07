Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: More Rumble Participants Set

– WWE has updated its card for the Royal Rumble following Friday night’s episode of Raw, with more entrant in the men’s Rumble match set. In addition to the previously-announced Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the Rumble will feature Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, and Drew McIntyre.

The updated card for the show is below. The show takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, and 22 competitors TDB

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, 29 competitors TDB

* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka