Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Clash at the Castle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. That event happens at Principality Stadium on September 3. There are currently 63,803 tickets out for a venue with a 71,810 capacity.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Montreal has 9,480 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa, Ontario tomorrow night has 3,783 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Kingston, Ontario has 2,117 tickets out.

A live event in Quebec City on Sunday has 5,258 tickets out. Another live event that same day in London, Ontario has 3,324 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on Monday, which features Damian Priest vs. Edge, has 12,610 tickets out. There are only 800 tickets left so it will likely sell out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 7,478 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MA on August 27 has 2,917 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on August 28 has 3,002 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on August 29 has 4,883 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on September 5 has 3,064 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 9 has 7,146 tickets out.

A live event in Eugene, OR on September 11 has 1,799 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 12 has 6,598 tickets out.

Smackdown in Anaheim on September 16 has 4,706 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on September 19 has 3,370 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on September 23 has 4,610 tickets out.

RAW in Edmonton on September 26 has 9,544 tickets out.

Smackdown in Winnipeg on September 30 has 7,051 tickets out.

A live event in Saskatoon, SK on October 2 has 2,297 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on October 3 has 2,682 tickets out.

Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8 has 8,898 tickets out.