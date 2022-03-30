Updates on AEW Interest in Toni Storm & Athena, Note on Nixon Newell’s Status

A new report has updates on the post-WWE statuses of Toni Storm, Athena, and Nixon Newell. Fightful Select has spoken with people about the three, all of whom were released from WWE over the last several months, with a noted that there’s been some level of interest from AEW in both Storm and Athena at the very least.

According to the site, there’s “significant” interest in AEW bringing in Storm, with several talent expecting her to land there sooner rather than later. Several people on the roster were pushing for AEW to bring her in.

Meanwhile, Athena (the former Ember Moon) has had at least light talks with AEW. The site notes that there was a “feeling out” process between the two sides since she was released by WWE. There’s no word on if she’ll be signed or brought in, and people in AEW said there did not seem to be a sense of urgency in bringing her under contract. Athena has been very selective about her indy bookings according to some promoters.

Finally, Newell (aka Tegan Nox) has been busy trying to sort out her visa situation. She hasn’t competed since she exited WWE in October. Several wrestlers who have found themselves on the free agency market suddenly have had similar visa battles over the last year or two.