Updates On Britt Baker, Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson After AEW Dynamite
Wrestling Observer Radio has updates on Britt Baker, Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix after last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, who all appeared to get hurt.
Fenix appeared to hurt his hip after diving to the outside onto a group of wrestlers following his match with Orange Cassidy. According to Bryan Alvarez, Fenix is ‘banged up’ and ‘hurting’ but will likely still compete in the Casino Ladder match on Saturday at Double or Nothing.
Baker, meanwhile, was seen clutching her knee during a tag match in which Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida slammed Nyla Rose onto her. Rose landed with all of her weight on Baker’s right knee, which was bent at the time. She is current scheduled to face Statlander on Saturday, but it was noted that she has to get evaluated by a doctor today and it looks like ‘a pretty serious knee injury’.
Finally, there was Matt Jackson, who did a dive off of a wall in the stadium with his brother Nick onto the Inner Circle. It’s believed that Jackson suffered some sort of rib injury as a result, either a bruise, torn cartilage or a break. He took shots to the ribs after that but was visibly in pain as the show went off the air. He is currently scheduled to be a part of the Stadium Stampede match at Saturday’s event. He will also get checked out today.
